The devastating Los Angeles fires have spared no one. As per the official data, 11 people have lost their lives, and thousands are left with nothing.

Amid the destructing, actress Jennifer Garner has revealed that she has lost a dear friend in the tragic Los Angeles wildlfires.

Jennifer Garner tears up at her friend's death

On Friday (Jan 10), Jennifer stepped out and volunteered to distribute food alongside World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés.

During her volunteering, the actress spoke to a news outlet MSNBC about the devastation caused by the Palisades Fire, revealing that one of her friends died in the fires.

“I did lose a friend, and for our church, it’s really tender so I don’t feel like we should talk about her yet,” Garner said. “I did lose a friend who did not get out in time.”

The actress was photographed distributing food to first responders and the evacuees.

Speaking further, Garner said, "My heart bleeds for my friends."

"I mean, I can think of 100 families, and there are 5,000 homes lost. I can — without even [thinking] — I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes."

"I feel almost guilty walking through my house," she continued. "You know, what can I do? How can I help? What can I offer? What do I have to offer with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have?"

Several residents of Pacific Palisades including several celebrities such as Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Jennifer Grey, Miles Teller and Paris Hilton have been affected by the LA fires, either they have lost their homes or have evacuated due to the emergency.

Meghan and Harry step out to meet LA fire victims

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle visited the Pasadena Convention Center to help victims of the devastating wildfire. The couple were seen talking to victims, and first responders as they distributed food and other essential items. Read more here.