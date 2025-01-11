

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out to help the victims of the wildfires in Los Angeles. A day after releasing a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Pasadena Convention Center to help victims of the devastating wildfire.

Doing their part for the community, the royal couple have reportedly opened their Montecito, California home to friends who have to evacuate their home during the wildfires.

Meghan and Harry distribute food to the evacuees

The Sussexes visited the evacuation centre to meet and distribute food and other necessary things to the victims. During their visit, they were seen talking to victims and expressed gratitude to the first responders, including firefighters and police officers who were on the front line during the state of emergency.

In several photos and videos, the couple can be seen speaking to the locals at the centre.

Harry and Meghan's appearance was not for ''publicity''

As reported by local news outlet, FOX 11, Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo hailed Meghan and Harry's generous act.

"It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected," Gordo told the news outlet, via People. "It’s very important."

Adding that their appearance was not for publicity, Gordo said, "We went to visit some of the families in the impacted area and view firsthand some of the impacted area and then they wanted to go visit the first responders and personally thank them for their efforts to help our families and their neighbors."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Open Their Montecito Home to Friends

As their support to their friends, Harry and Meghan also opened their sprawling $29 million mansion in Montecito, California for their friends affected by the wildfire, as confirmed by People.