Los Angeles Wildfire: Heartbreaking doesn’t suffice what people who had to flee and evacuate their beloved homes feel at the moment. Amid a sea of actors and Hollywood celebrities, Indian film actress Preity Zinta who happens to live in the same area where tragedy has struck, shared what it’s been like for her family.

Taking to X, Preity Zinta assured her fans that she and her family “are safe as of now”.

Preity Zinta's message to fans on LA Wildfire

She detailed what she saw and wrote, "I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighbourhoods around us in LA, friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us."

She continued, "I'm heartbroken at the devastation around us and grateful to God that we are safe as of now."

Read the whole message here:

Preity also shared the grief of those who have been displaced or have lost their valuables in the wildfires. She thanked the fire department, firefighters and all those helping to save lives and property.

Many have lost their homes to the fires

Many actors have so far spoken about the fires. Khloe Kardashian who had to leave her mansion in Los Angeles slammed the mayor and said, “You are a joke” as she learned that only recently there were budget cuts in the city’s fire department. Khloe was forced to evacuate her multi-million-dollar property due to the ongoing wildfires.

Paris Hilton recently returned to the area where her mansion stood as it was completely razed by the fires. Paris Hilton took to Instagram and shared a video sharing a glimpse of her return to her Malibu home. The video had her standing amidst the ashes of what was once her home. She described the scene as "indescribably heartbreaking."

There are others who have come forward to help like actress Angelina Jolie who has reportedly opened up her home for those in need as Los Angeles wildfires continue to ravage homes. The 49-year-old actress is said to be providing refuge to friends who have been forced to evacuate the Los Angeles area due to the fire.

A massive wildfire broke out in Los Angeles on January 7, 2025. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles.