Paris Hilton to Mandy Moore: All the celebrities who have lost homes in the LA fire

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is ''heartbroken'' after losing her Malibu home in the Los Angeles wildfires. Sharing photos and videos of her burnt house, she wrote, ''I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.💔🥺 When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces,😢💔.''