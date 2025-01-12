Paris Hilton to Mandy Moore: All the celebrities who have lost homes in the LA fire

Miles Teller
Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller's house is among the thousands of properties that have burnt into ashes in the ferocious fire of Pacific Palisades.
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore's home was partially burned in the Los Angeles wildfires. Sharing a post on Instagram stories, she shared the main part of her home is still standing.
Tine Knowles
Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles's Malibu bungalow was burnt to the ashes in LA wildfires. ''It was my favorite place, my sanctuary , my sacred Happy Place . Now it is gone !!'' she wrote on Instagram.
Julia-Louis Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' home worth $15M is now a pile of ashes. Julia and her husband Brad Hall have not made any statement on this yet.
Milo Ventimiglia
This is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia has also lost his home in the Palisades fire. In an interview, the actor revealed that he lost his home at the time when his wife was pregnant and they were waiting for their baby's arrival.
Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson's home was burnt down in a Los Angeles wildfire while he was away recording Joe Rogan's podcast. The actor said that his house was ''completely toasted.''
Anthony Hopkins
Sir Anthony Hopkins has also lost his home in the catastrophic Pacific Palisades fire. He wrote in the post, ''As we all struggle to heal from the devastation of these fires, it's important we remember that the only thing we take with us is the love we give.''
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton is ''heartbroken'' after losing her Malibu home in the Los Angeles wildfires. Sharing photos and videos of her burnt house, she wrote, ''I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.💔🥺 When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces,😢💔.''