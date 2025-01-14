The Palisades Fire entirely engulfed and destroyed a luxurious Los Angeles home owned by a prominent real estate figure.

The bigwig had previously courted controversy for offering to “pay any amount” for private fire protection, the New York Post reported citing online records.

As per LA County’s official recovery website, Keith Wasserman’s address has been listed as “destroyed”.

Wasserman, who is the co-founder of real estate investment company Gelt Venture Partners, triggered severe backlash over his offer he put out on social media seeking private firefighter protection during the devastating LA fires, while several were losing their homes to the blaze.

“Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home in Pacific Palisades? Need to act fast here. All neighbors houses burning. Will pay any amount. Thank you,” he wrote in a now-deleted post on his X handle.

The social media bashed him for being greedy and “tone-deaf.”

He slammed the social media critics calling them "trolls!”, further clarifying that he had already evacuated.

Los Angeles wildfires

The death toll from Los Angeles wildfires has risen to 24 as forecasters warn strong winds could fuel the fire even further. At least 16 people are missing and officials are expecting the number to increase.

According to the statement by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Sunday evening (Jan 12), eight deaths were recorded in the Palisades Fire while 16 others lost their lives in the Eaton Fire.

As firefighters struggle to contain the fire, more than 12,000 structures have been burned in Los Angeles since the first blaze started nearly a week ago on Tuesday (Jan 7). About 150,000 people in Los Angeles County remain under evacuation orders.

According to Cal Fire, the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth and Hurst fires have spread over 62 square miles (160 square kilometres), engulfing an area larger than San Francisco. So far, no cause of the wildfires has been determined.

(With inputs form agencies)