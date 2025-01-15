After getting two nominations at the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards 2025, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light has now secured a nomination at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025. The nominations were announced on Wednesday with papal thriller Conclave leading with 12 nominations including Best Film and Best Director. A close second in the list was Emilia Perez which secured 8 nominations. 

Meanwhile, Kapadia's film secured a nomination in the Best Film Not in the English Language category. Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel secured a nomination for his film Monkey Man in the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer category. Meanwhile, the British production Santosh by Indian director Sandhya Suri also secured a nomination in the same category. The film is a Hindi language film starring Shahana Goswami in the lead.

Advertisment

SAG Awards 2025 Nominations: Wicked, Shogun lead with 5 nods each

The category also has Indian director Karan Kandhari's film Sister Midnight in contention. The film premiered at Cannes 2024 and features Radhika Apte in the lead. 

Critics Choice Awards postponed yet again due to LA Wildfires devastation

Advertisment

Here is the complete list of nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards 2025. 

Best Film

ANORA
THE BRUTALIST
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
CONCLAVE
EMILIA PÉREZ

Advertisment

Best Outstanding British Film 
BIRD
BLITZ
CONCLAVE
GLADIATOR II
HARD TRUTHS
KNEECAP
LEE
LOVE LIES BLEEDING

Best Leading Actor 

ADRIEN BRODY, The Brutalist
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET, A Complete Unknown
COLMAN DOMINGO, Sing Sing
RALPH FIENNES, Conclave
HUGH GRANT, Heretic
SEBASTIAN STAN, The Apprentice

Kanguva in Oscars race? Biggest flop of 2024 included in contenders' list with 6 other Indian films


Best Leading Actress 

CYNTHIA ERIVO, Wicked
KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN, Emilia Pérez
MARIANNE JEAN-BAPTISTE, Hard Truths
MIKEY MADISON, Anora
DEMI MOORE, The Substance
SAOIRSE RONAN, The Outrun


Best Supporting Actor 

YURA BORISOV, Anora
KIERAN CULKIN, A Real Pain
CLARENCE MACLIN, Sing Sing
EDWARD NORTON, A Complete Unknown
GUY PEARCE, The Brutalist
JEREMY STRONG, The Apprentice


Best Supporting Actress
SELENA GOMEZ, Emilia Pérez
ARIANA GRANDE, Wicked
FELICITY JONES, The Brutalist
JAMIE LEE CURTIS, The Last Showgirl
ISABELLA ROSSELLINI, Conclave
ZOE SALDAÑA, Emilia Pérez


Best Director 

SEAN BAKER, Anora
BRADY CORBET, The Brutalist
EDWARD BERGER, Conclave
DENIS VILLENEUVE, Dune: Part Two
JACQUES AUDIARD, Emilia Pérez
CORALIE FARGEAT, The Substance

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Shogun and Emilia Perez dominate American awards night

 Best Film Not in the English Language

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT
EMILIA PÉREZ
I’M STILL HERE (AINDA ESTOU AQUI)
KNEECAP
THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG

Best Animated Film 

FLOW
INSIDE OUT 2
WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL
THE WILD ROBOT

Best Children’s & Family Film
FLOW
KENSUKE’S KINGDOM
WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL
THE WILD ROBOT

Best Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer 

LUNA CARMOON, Hoard
RICH PEPPIATT, Kneecap
DEV PATEL, Monkey Man
SANDHYA SURI, JAMES BOWSHER, BALTHAZAR DE GANAY, Santosh
KARAN KANDHARI, Sister Midnight

Best Original Screenplay 

ANORA
THE BRUTALIST
KNEECAP
A REAL PAIN
THE SUBSTANCE

Best Adapted Screenplay

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
CONCLAVE
EMILIA PÉREZ
NICKEL BOYS
SING SING

 Best British Short Film

THE FLOWERS STAND SILENTLY, WITNESSING
MARION
MILK
ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS
STOMACH BUG

Best Casting 

ANORA
THE APPRENTICE
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
CONCLAVE
KNEECAP

Best Cinematography 

THE BRUTALIST
CONCLAVE
DUNE: PART TWO
EMILIA PÉREZ
NOSFERATU

Best Costume Design 

BLITZ
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
CONCLAVE
NOSFERATU
WICKED

Best Documentary 

BLACK BOX DIARIES
DAUGHTERS
NO OTHER LAND
SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY
WILL & HARPER

Best Special Visual Effects 

BETTER MAN
DUNE: PART TWO
GLADIATOR II
KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
WICKED

Best Sound 

BLITZ
DUNE: PART TWO
GLADIATOR II
THE SUBSTANCE
WICKED

Best Production Design 
THE BRUTALIST
CONCLAVE
DUNE: PART TWO
NOSFERATU
WICKED

Best Original Score 
THE BRUTALIST
CONCLAVE
EMILIA PÉREZ
NOSFERATU
THE WILD ROBOT

Best Make Up & Hair 
DUNE: PART TWO
EMILIA PÉREZ
NOSFERATU
THE SUBSTANCE
WICKED

Best Editing 
ANORA
CONCLAVE
DUNE: PART TWO
EMILIA PÉREZ
KNEECAP

 

The BAFTA Film Awards 2025 will take place on February 16, 2025 in London. Indian fans can watch the ceremony live on streaming platform Lionsgate Play. 