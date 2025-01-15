After getting two nominations at the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards 2025, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light has now secured a nomination at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025. The nominations were announced on Wednesday with papal thriller Conclave leading with 12 nominations including Best Film and Best Director. A close second in the list was Emilia Perez which secured 8 nominations.
Meanwhile, Kapadia's film secured a nomination in the Best Film Not in the English Language category. Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel secured a nomination for his film Monkey Man in the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer category. Meanwhile, the British production Santosh by Indian director Sandhya Suri also secured a nomination in the same category. The film is a Hindi language film starring Shahana Goswami in the lead.
The category also has Indian director Karan Kandhari's film Sister Midnight in contention. The film premiered at Cannes 2024 and features Radhika Apte in the lead.
Here is the complete list of nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards 2025.
Best Film
ANORA
THE BRUTALIST
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
CONCLAVE
EMILIA PÉREZ
Best Outstanding British Film
BIRD
BLITZ
CONCLAVE
GLADIATOR II
HARD TRUTHS
KNEECAP
LEE
LOVE LIES BLEEDING
Best Leading Actor
ADRIEN BRODY, The Brutalist
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET, A Complete Unknown
COLMAN DOMINGO, Sing Sing
RALPH FIENNES, Conclave
HUGH GRANT, Heretic
SEBASTIAN STAN, The Apprentice
Best Leading Actress
CYNTHIA ERIVO, Wicked
KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN, Emilia Pérez
MARIANNE JEAN-BAPTISTE, Hard Truths
MIKEY MADISON, Anora
DEMI MOORE, The Substance
SAOIRSE RONAN, The Outrun
Best Supporting Actor
YURA BORISOV, Anora
KIERAN CULKIN, A Real Pain
CLARENCE MACLIN, Sing Sing
EDWARD NORTON, A Complete Unknown
GUY PEARCE, The Brutalist
JEREMY STRONG, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
SELENA GOMEZ, Emilia Pérez
ARIANA GRANDE, Wicked
FELICITY JONES, The Brutalist
JAMIE LEE CURTIS, The Last Showgirl
ISABELLA ROSSELLINI, Conclave
ZOE SALDAÑA, Emilia Pérez
Best Director
SEAN BAKER, Anora
BRADY CORBET, The Brutalist
EDWARD BERGER, Conclave
DENIS VILLENEUVE, Dune: Part Two
JACQUES AUDIARD, Emilia Pérez
CORALIE FARGEAT, The Substance
Best Film Not in the English Language
ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT
EMILIA PÉREZ
I’M STILL HERE (AINDA ESTOU AQUI)
KNEECAP
THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG
Best Animated Film
FLOW
INSIDE OUT 2
WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL
THE WILD ROBOT
Best Children’s & Family Film
FLOW
KENSUKE’S KINGDOM
WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL
THE WILD ROBOT
Best Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
LUNA CARMOON, Hoard
RICH PEPPIATT, Kneecap
DEV PATEL, Monkey Man
SANDHYA SURI, JAMES BOWSHER, BALTHAZAR DE GANAY, Santosh
KARAN KANDHARI, Sister Midnight
Best Original Screenplay
ANORA
THE BRUTALIST
KNEECAP
A REAL PAIN
THE SUBSTANCE
Best Adapted Screenplay
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
CONCLAVE
EMILIA PÉREZ
NICKEL BOYS
SING SING
Best British Short Film
THE FLOWERS STAND SILENTLY, WITNESSING
MARION
MILK
ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS
STOMACH BUG
Best Casting
ANORA
THE APPRENTICE
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
CONCLAVE
KNEECAP
Best Cinematography
THE BRUTALIST
CONCLAVE
DUNE: PART TWO
EMILIA PÉREZ
NOSFERATU
Best Costume Design
BLITZ
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
CONCLAVE
NOSFERATU
WICKED
Best Documentary
BLACK BOX DIARIES
DAUGHTERS
NO OTHER LAND
SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY
WILL & HARPER
Best Special Visual Effects
BETTER MAN
DUNE: PART TWO
GLADIATOR II
KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
WICKED
Best Sound
BLITZ
DUNE: PART TWO
GLADIATOR II
THE SUBSTANCE
WICKED
Best Production Design
THE BRUTALIST
CONCLAVE
DUNE: PART TWO
NOSFERATU
WICKED
Best Original Score
THE BRUTALIST
CONCLAVE
EMILIA PÉREZ
NOSFERATU
THE WILD ROBOT
Best Make Up & Hair
DUNE: PART TWO
EMILIA PÉREZ
NOSFERATU
THE SUBSTANCE
WICKED
Best Editing
ANORA
CONCLAVE
DUNE: PART TWO
EMILIA PÉREZ
KNEECAP
The BAFTA Film Awards 2025 will take place on February 16, 2025 in London. Indian fans can watch the ceremony live on streaming platform Lionsgate Play.