After getting two nominations at the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards 2025, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light has now secured a nomination at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025. The nominations were announced on Wednesday with papal thriller Conclave leading with 12 nominations including Best Film and Best Director. A close second in the list was Emilia Perez which secured 8 nominations.



Meanwhile, Kapadia's film secured a nomination in the Best Film Not in the English Language category. Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel secured a nomination for his film Monkey Man in the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer category. Meanwhile, the British production Santosh by Indian director Sandhya Suri also secured a nomination in the same category. The film is a Hindi language film starring Shahana Goswami in the lead.

Advertisment

SAG Awards 2025 Nominations: Wicked, Shogun lead with 5 nods each

The category also has Indian director Karan Kandhari's film Sister Midnight in contention. The film premiered at Cannes 2024 and features Radhika Apte in the lead.

Critics Choice Awards postponed yet again due to LA Wildfires devastation

Advertisment

Here is the complete list of nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards 2025.

Best Film

ANORA

THE BRUTALIST

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

CONCLAVE

EMILIA PÉREZ

Advertisment

Best Outstanding British Film

BIRD

BLITZ

CONCLAVE

GLADIATOR II

HARD TRUTHS

KNEECAP

LEE

LOVE LIES BLEEDING

Best Leading Actor

ADRIEN BRODY, The Brutalist

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET, A Complete Unknown

COLMAN DOMINGO, Sing Sing

RALPH FIENNES, Conclave

HUGH GRANT, Heretic

SEBASTIAN STAN, The Apprentice

Kanguva in Oscars race? Biggest flop of 2024 included in contenders' list with 6 other Indian films



Best Leading Actress

CYNTHIA ERIVO, Wicked

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN, Emilia Pérez

MARIANNE JEAN-BAPTISTE, Hard Truths

MIKEY MADISON, Anora

DEMI MOORE, The Substance

SAOIRSE RONAN, The Outrun



Best Supporting Actor

YURA BORISOV, Anora

KIERAN CULKIN, A Real Pain

CLARENCE MACLIN, Sing Sing

EDWARD NORTON, A Complete Unknown

GUY PEARCE, The Brutalist

JEREMY STRONG, The Apprentice



Best Supporting Actress

SELENA GOMEZ, Emilia Pérez

ARIANA GRANDE, Wicked

FELICITY JONES, The Brutalist

JAMIE LEE CURTIS, The Last Showgirl

ISABELLA ROSSELLINI, Conclave

ZOE SALDAÑA, Emilia Pérez



Best Director

SEAN BAKER, Anora

BRADY CORBET, The Brutalist

EDWARD BERGER, Conclave

DENIS VILLENEUVE, Dune: Part Two

JACQUES AUDIARD, Emilia Pérez

CORALIE FARGEAT, The Substance

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Shogun and Emilia Perez dominate American awards night

Best Film Not in the English Language

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT

EMILIA PÉREZ

I’M STILL HERE (AINDA ESTOU AQUI)

KNEECAP

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG

Best Animated Film

FLOW

INSIDE OUT 2

WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL

THE WILD ROBOT

Best Children’s & Family Film

FLOW

KENSUKE’S KINGDOM

WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL

THE WILD ROBOT

Best Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

LUNA CARMOON, Hoard

RICH PEPPIATT, Kneecap

DEV PATEL, Monkey Man

SANDHYA SURI, JAMES BOWSHER, BALTHAZAR DE GANAY, Santosh

KARAN KANDHARI, Sister Midnight

Best Original Screenplay

ANORA

THE BRUTALIST

KNEECAP

A REAL PAIN

THE SUBSTANCE

Best Adapted Screenplay

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

CONCLAVE

EMILIA PÉREZ

NICKEL BOYS

SING SING

Best British Short Film

THE FLOWERS STAND SILENTLY, WITNESSING

MARION

MILK

ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS

STOMACH BUG

Best Casting

ANORA

THE APPRENTICE

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

CONCLAVE

KNEECAP

Best Cinematography



THE BRUTALIST

CONCLAVE

DUNE: PART TWO

EMILIA PÉREZ

NOSFERATU

Best Costume Design

BLITZ

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

CONCLAVE

NOSFERATU

WICKED

Best Documentary



BLACK BOX DIARIES

DAUGHTERS

NO OTHER LAND

SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY

WILL & HARPER

Best Special Visual Effects

BETTER MAN

DUNE: PART TWO

GLADIATOR II

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES

WICKED

Best Sound

BLITZ

DUNE: PART TWO

GLADIATOR II

THE SUBSTANCE

WICKED

Best Production Design

THE BRUTALIST

CONCLAVE

DUNE: PART TWO

NOSFERATU

WICKED

Best Original Score

THE BRUTALIST

CONCLAVE

EMILIA PÉREZ

NOSFERATU

THE WILD ROBOT

Best Make Up & Hair

DUNE: PART TWO

EMILIA PÉREZ

NOSFERATU

THE SUBSTANCE

WICKED

Best Editing

ANORA

CONCLAVE

DUNE: PART TWO

EMILIA PÉREZ

KNEECAP

The BAFTA Film Awards 2025 will take place on February 16, 2025 in London. Indian fans can watch the ceremony live on streaming platform Lionsgate Play.