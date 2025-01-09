The awards season is finally upon us. After a superb Golden Globes 2025 ceremony which kickstarted the awards for the year, Screen Actors Guild Awards unveiled its official nominations list for 2025.

We are not a bit surprised to find Universal’s Wicked, a Broadway musical adaptation lead in film categories with five nominations. Meanwhile, FX/Hulu’s Shogun has emerged as a winner with five nods in the TV categories.

Wicked has made history with these five nominations, grabbing the maximum nods for a film in SAG history. Wicked finds itself in the prestigious company of five-time nominees like Shakespeare in Love (1998), Chicago (2002), Doubt (2008), The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), and Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). Of those, Shakespeare, Chicago, and Everything Everywhere All At Once went on to win the SAG Award for Best Cast Ensemble before winning the Academy Award for Best Picture.

In addition to Cast Ensemble, the musical has earned nods in Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande, and Supporting Actor for Jonathan Bailey. It was also nominated for its stunts.

Wicked was adapted by Jon M. Chu from the highly popular Broadway musical of the same name.

Following Wicked is James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown which earned four nominations. The film also got a Cast Ensemble nod as well as Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet. Others on the list of Best Ensemble are Sean Baker’s Anora, Edward Berger’s Conclave, and Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez.

In TV, Shogun received nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a drama series, plus nods for Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Anna Sawai and the stunt group. Others competing are The Day of the Jackal, Bridgerton, The Diplomat and Slow Horses in the Drama Series race. The comedy category includes Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and Shrinking.

Due to the Los Angeles wildfires, the in-person nominations announcement was cancelled, and the nominees were unveiled on the SAG Awards website.

The SAG Awards 2025 will stream live on Netflix on February 23 in the US and on February 24 in India. Kristen Bell will host.

Here is the full list of SAG Awards 2025 Nominations List:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

ADRIEN BRODY – “THE BRUTALIST”

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

DANIEL CRAIG – “QUEER”

COLMAN DOMINGO – “SING SING”

RALPH FIENNES – “CONCLAVE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

PAMELA ANDERSON – “THE LAST SHOWGIRL”

CYNTHIA ERIVO – “WICKED”

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN – “EMILIA PÉREZ”

MIKEY MADISON – “ANORA”

DEMI MOORE – “THE SUBSTANCE”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

JONATHAN BAILEY – “WICKED”

YURA BORISOV – “ANORA”

KIERAN CULKIN – “A REAL PAIN”

EDWARD NORTON – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

JEREMY STRONG – “THE APPRENTICE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MONICA BARBARO – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

JAMIE LEE CURTIS – “THE LAST SHOWGIRL”

DANIELLE DEADWYLER – “THE PIANO LESSON”

ARIANA GRANDE – “WICKED”

ZOE SALDAÑA – “EMILIA PÉREZ”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

ANORA

CONCLAVE

EMILIA PÉREZ

WICKED

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

DUNE: PART TWO

THE FALL GUY

GLADIATOR II

WICKED

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JAVIER BARDEM – “MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY”

COLIN FARRELL – “THE PENGUIN”

RICHARD GADD – “BABY REINDEER”

KEVIN KLINE – “DISCLAIMER”

ANDREW SCOTT – “RIPLEY”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

KATHY BATES – “THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL”

CATE BLANCHETT – “DISCLAIMER”

JODIE FOSTER – “TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY”

LILY GLADSTONE – “UNDER THE BRIDGE”

JESSICA GUNNING – “BABY REINDEER”

CRISTIN MILIOTI – “THE PENGUIN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

TADANOBU ASANO – “SHŌGUN”

JEFF BRIDGES – “THE OLD MAN”

GARY OLDMAN – “SLOW HORSES”

EDDIE REDMAYNE – “THE DAY OF THE JACKAL”

HIROYUKI SANADA – “SHŌGUN”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

KATHY BATES – “MATLOCK”

NICOLA COUGHLAN – “BRIDGERTON”

ALLISON JANNEY – “THE DIPLOMAT”

KERI RUSSELL – “THE DIPLOMAT”

ANNA SAWAI – “SHŌGUN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ADAM BRODY – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”

TED DANSON – “A MAN ON THE INSIDE”

HARRISON FORD – “SHRINKING”

MARTIN SHORT – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE – “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

KRISTEN BELL – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”

QUINTA BRUNSON – “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS – “THE BEAR”

AYO EDEBIRI – “THE BEAR”

JEAN SMART – “HACKS”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BRIDGERTON

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

THE DIPLOMAT

SHŌGUN

SLOW HORSES

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

THE BEAR

HACKS

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

SHRINKING

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

THE BOYS

FALLOUT

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

THE PENGUIN

SHŌGUN