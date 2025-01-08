Jennifer Lopez will be keeping her green diamond engagement ring that ex Ben Affleck gave her even though the two aren’t together anymore. Jennifer and Ben have meanwhile finalised the details of their divorce including no spousal support for either and both parties get to keep their money (which they earned when they were a married couple).

Ben Affleck and JLo got engaged after they rekindled their romance in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez to keep the green diamond ring that Ben Affleck gave her

Ben proposed to Jennifer with an 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring. The stunning green ring has been with Jennifer since then and she’s often seen sporting it even after they started their separation process.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022 and got divorced in just two years, in August 2024. Jennifer Lopez filed for dissolution of their wedding in August, but reports suggest that they separated in March.

The former couple has meanwhile finalised their divorce on January 6, according to court documents. As per divorce documents, Ben Affleck “disclaims and waives all right, title, and interest in and to the following assets hereby confirmed and transferred” all of Lopez’s “clothing, jewelry, and miscellaneous personal effects in her possession, custody or control.”

Jennifer Lopez will keep the large green diamond ring, estimated to be worth over $5 million. The 8.5-carat, radiant-cut green diamond is flanked by two half-moon accent diamonds and set on a platinum band. Notably, Ben Affleck included an engraved message on the band reading, "not.going.anywhere."

At the time of the engagement, JLo had said that the diamond’s green colour was significant to her. “Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be.”