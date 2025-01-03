Jennifer Lopez stunned her fans as she posted pictures wearing just a bikini and fur boots. The 55-year-old actress and singer celebrated holidays on Aspen, Colorado as she brought in the new year. She looked nothing short of stunning wearing a sexy, two-piece string bikini adorned with gold embellishments.

Jennifer shared pictures with Moto Bandit’s “Daylight Doom” playing in the background. In one photo, JLo posed with a black cowboy hat adorned with a feather and a silver chain as she held her hand over her arm.

Jennifer Lopez is a true blue fashionista

JLo also sported a gold necklace with a large pendant. She completed the look with brown fur boots. She wrote, "New post” as she shared these pictures.

The singer also shared pictures from her time at the snowy getaway spot, where she has been on vacation since Christmas.

She shared a video in which you can spot a lot of friends she hung out with during the holidays. The video montage began with a photo of her wearing the same cowboy hat, a black turtleneck blouse and Chanel earrings. It then showed pictures of her and a group of friends having drinks and dancing before cutting to a clip of Jennifer Lopez decorating a large Christmas tree.

Before this, JLo teased how she celebrated Christmas – with her 16-year-old twins Emme and Max. There was another picture in which she posed with her sister Lynda Lopez and niece Lucie, 16.

She ended the video by sharing a clip of fireworks, selfies from the backseat of a car, and a photo of her and her friends posing underneath a "Happy New Year," banner.

She captioned these posts, “We will be back Aspen.”

The vacation recap comes days after Lopez shared a video of major highlights of the year gone by.