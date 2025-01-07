Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no strings attached ever since the two got divorced after staying married for two years. The actor couple have officially settled the terms of their divorce.

The two have settled on terms of their divorce, including no spousal support for either party. Also, Jennifer has decided to revert back to her “maiden” name Lopez. Jennifer had taken up Ben Affleck’s surname post-marriage.

What's changing post-divorce?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will retain the earnings they individually acquired during their time together.

Jennifer Lopez had submitted for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024. The two had gotten married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, but their court documents mention that the two had separated on April 26, 2024. The August divorce news came out after months of speculations of things not working out fine between the two. Many times, JLo was spotted alone at events, and both Ben and Jen hadn’t been spotted looking happy together.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have stayed cordial since divorce

Post-divorce, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have stayed cordial with each other. The two attended some family events together but didn’t look too happy when clicked by the paparazzi. Post-August divorce filing, the two were spotted at a family gathering with Affleck’s kids in September. JLo is said to be close to Affleck’s kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The former couple also reunited for a holiday meal in Los Angeles just before Christmas, sharing a meal with family members at Soho House, as per reports.