Revisiting Irrfan Khan's 5 best films on his 57th birth anniversary

Irrfan in Life of Pi
One of his best films of all time, in Life of Pi, Irrfan Khan plays a young Indian boy who gets lost at sea after his family drowns along with the ship they were travelling in while on their way to Canada to build a better life. How he survives on the rough seas with a ferocious Bengal tiger as company is the whole story of the film.
Angrezi Medium
Irrfan's Angrezi Medium will always be special as the actor was battling with cancer while working on this film. There are many moments in which the actor gives us moving speeches, one that mirrors his personal struggles and life philosophy.
Irrfan in Maqbool
Irrfan in Vishal Bhardwaj's iteration of the Shakespearean tragedy Macbeth is one of the finest that Indian cinema has to offer in that genre.
Irrfan in Lunchbox
The film is sweet, slice-of-life and one of the most meaningful films in his repertoire of work. The film is about a mistaken delivery in Mumbai's famous lunchbox delivery system which connects a young housewife to an older man.
Irrfan in Paan Singh Tomar
Paan Singh Tomar is the story of an Indian athlete who becomes one of the most feared dacoits in Chambal Valley after his retirement. Irrfan as the dacoit is phenomenal.