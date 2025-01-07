Zendaya's Golden Globes red carpet appearance on Sunday left fans in a tizzy, not because of the glorious orange gown that she wore for the occasion or the old Hollywood charm she brought in, but because of a huge ring on her left ring finger which fans speculated to be an engagement ring. Turns out fans were right after all. According to reports, actor Tom Holland popped the question during the holiday season and Zendaya said 'yes'.



A report in TMZ states that Tom went down on one knee and proposed to Zendaya at one of her family homes in the US during the holiday season last month. A source close to the couple told TMZ that the Spider-Man star popped the question between Christmas and New Year's.



It was a no-frills yet intimate setup with only the two present. No family member was present during Tom's proposal. "It was just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya," added the source.

Zendaya at Golden Globes 2025 Photograph: (AFP)

Zendaya flashed the ring to pals during Golden Globes

A report in PEOPLE states that Zendaya happily flashed her ring to many of her pals during the Golden Globes ceremony. The actress was nominated in the Best Actress category for her performance in Dune Part 2. She lost out to Demi Moore who won it for The Substance.



Social media sleuths have been working overtime, trying to catch glimpses of Zendaya interacting with her friends during the ceremony, and perhaps showing off the ring.

TikTok creator Liz Duff pulled together a couple of different moments from the evening when it seemed like Zendaya was showing the ring to people around her. One moment appeared to be Zendaya showing the ring to The Bear star Ayo Edebiri. In another clip, Duff shows Zendaya supposedly having a moment with Spider-Man and Challengers producer Amy Pascal (who is off screen).

The ring did not match the rest of her jewellery

Fans started speculating after they found out that Zendaya was wearing Bulgari jewellery for the right which complemented her outfit. However, the diamond ring was not from the luxury brand neither did it match her entire look yet, Zendaya wore it.



One fan account noted that Zendaya herself liked an Instagram post from Jessica McCormack — the jeweler reportedly behind the ring — in 2022 with the ring that is now on her finger.

Not only that, the Jessica McCormack account follows both Holland and Zendaya on Instagram.



Zendaya is a brand ambasador of Bulhgari. A press release from the brand shared details of all her bling, but the ring was not included in the list.

No rush to marry

According to sources, Tom and Zendaya haven't started planning their wedding yet. The two have a lot of Hollywood projects and commitments coming up including a film with Christopher Nolan and Spider-Man 4. The two will reportedly wait for some time before they get married.



Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating for a long time now. The duo first met on the sets of the Spider-Man film and began dating in 2017 when the first Spider-Man film came out. They went public in November 2021.

