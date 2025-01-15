The Critics Choice Awards 2025 have now been pushed again amid LA Wildfires. The ceremony was initially slated for January 12. As Los Angeles neighbourhoods were engulfed in fires that caused massive havoc in the whole area, the organisers postponed it until January 26.

With no change in the situation of Los Angeles and its residents as of now, the organisers have further pushed it to sometime in February. This will be the 30th anniversary of the awards.

When to watch Critics Choice Awards

An official date for the awards ceremony will be announced in the coming days after everyone involved has taken stock of the affairs of Los Angeles and the wildfires have been contained. The ceremony will still be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Where to watch Critics Choice Awards

The live broadcast will air on E!. It will stream on Peacock on the following day. The awards will have Chelsea Handler as the host.

Critics Choice Awards was one of the first awards to be pushed because of the havoc caused by the wildfires in the LA region. The wildfires have destroyed thousands of homes and has led to mass evacuations of nearly 200,000 residents. As the most number of people affected are high-profile people from the showbiz world, most things affected are entertainment-related issues. Makers have had to postpone or cancel events, film premieres, film releases and shoots.

Multiple award ceremonies and related events have been delayed or rescheduled. Among others, the American Society of Cinematographers and Producers Guild of America postponed their nominations announcements, while the ACE Eddie Awards ceremony, initially slated for January 18, has been pushed back.

The Academy also pushed back its date for Oscars nominations list from January 17 to January 23.