Several Hollywood celebrities are doing their bit amid the raging Los Angeles Wildfires. The film fraternity has pledged support as many of their peers have lost their homes in the wildfires. Hilary Duff has gone a step further and provided refuge to pal, actress Mandy Moore, and her family who lost their home due to the fire.



Moore’s brother-in-law, Griffin Goldsmith, revealed in an Instagram post that the This Is Us star, her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their children — August "Gus" Harrison, 3, Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 2, and 3-month-old Louise Everett — are staying with Duff, 37, and her husband Matthew Koma after their home was impacted by the fire in Altadena.

'Kindest act any human can do'

“Our dear friends @matthewkoma and @hilaryduff thought it wise to set up a gofundme for us to help with everything moving forward,” the musician said who has also lost his home.



“Not to mention they are currently housing my brother’s family. They’ve taken care of my entire family from the moment this began. I will never be able to thank them adequately.”



“This is the kindest act any human could do for another,” he added. “They are the most beautiful, selfless people we’ve ever known.”

Earlier last week, Moore had shared on Instagram that she and her “kids, dogs and cats” had to leave their home, adding in a message that she is “praying and grateful for the first responders.”

Griffin also provided an update on his situation after he and his wife Kit lost their home in the wildfire, writing, “It’s impossible to express how much we’re feeling right now. We’ve lost everything. 8 years of memories made in our house. 20 years of gear. My wife @quintessentiallykit was applying the finishing touches to the nursery for our baby boy who’s due in a few weeks. She had, throughout the years, poured her heart and soul into making the property a literal piece of paradise. Anyone who had the chance the visit can attest.”

Griffin added, “All of these houses are gone. The thing we mourn the most is the loss of the community. Unfortunately, we aren’t the only people reckoning with this. We’ve all had to watch our home, the city we love so much, transform overnight into an infernal hellscape. And it’s by no means over….”

Griffin then thanked people for contributing to the couple’s GoFundMe, adding, “I’ve never been so moved in my life. We are completely blown away. I can’t talk or think about it without crying.”

