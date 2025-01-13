The whole of the Hollywood fraternity is currently reeling under losses caused by the horrific Los Angeles Wildfires that have consumed whole houses of people and resulted in loss of lives. Busy with helping people and reaching out with aid in any way they can, Meghan Markle announced that she is postponing the release date of her new lifestyle show on Netflix. Called With Love, Meghan, the show is not a priority for the former actress.

Meghan Markle reportedly requested the streamer to postpone the release date and the streaming platform agreed.

Why has Meghan postponed Netflix show amid LA wildfires?

The move is considered a tribute to the beauty of Southern California. The release date for the show was initially slated for January 15. The show has now been moved to March 4.

In a statement on January 12, Meghan Markle said, “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.”

California is especially meaningful to Meghan. She currently lives in Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, but she was born and raised in Los Angeles. Her new series, With Love, Meghan, includes thoughtful nods to her home state and her strong connection to it. Meghan Markle launches new lifestyle show titled With Love, Meghan; watch trailer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry helping people affected by LA fires

Meanwhile, the Duchess has been trying to help people affected by the fires. They welcomed friends and loved ones who were forced to evacuate their homes in California because of the fires. Meghan and Prince Harry are working to identify the most effective ways to support the community during this crisis.

On January 10, Meghan and Harry visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire.

"In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighbourhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centres, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life," Harry and Meghan said in a statement on their official sussex.com website on January 9.

"A state of emergency has been issued. If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas," the statement continued, linking to groups that are helping with relief efforts including The American Red Cross.

"Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys and clothing and other essentials," their statement added.