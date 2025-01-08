Mindy Kaling looked like a vision in a golden gown at the recently concluded Golden Globes awards ceremony. The actor-producer spoke about her appearance on Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, which explores her creative side as she cooks and gardens and invites people from the industry over.

Reacting to all the backlash that the show and Meghan Markle have been receiving, Mindy Kaling stepped up and defended the Duchess. Meghan’s show, called With Love, Meghan will launch on January 15.

Mindy Kaling defends Meghan Markle

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Mindy said, “I just feel like people get mad about stuff … that feels unnecessary. And a waste of time, maybe.”

Mindy features on the Netflix show With Love, Meghan which was filmed in Montecito, California around ten months ago. This is not the first time that Mindy has defended Meghan. Mindy publicly supported Meghan Markle as they collaborated in 2022 on the Archetypes podcast. Also read: Meghan Markle launches new lifestyle show titled With Love, Meghan; watch trailer

Talking about her experience working on the show, Mindy said, “She can do anything … She’s just such a thoughtful, creative person with stuff at home and she has a garden. She legitimately has gardens so it was really fun for someone like me.”

Meghan Markle has been in the public eye since she got married to British royal Prince Harry. They left their royal life behind in the UK and moved to the US after the wedding. They then made some revelations via the Oprah Winfrey Show in which they claimed that Meghan was subjected to racial comments and that all the online trolling and hate got to them eventually.

Mindy busy promoting short film Anuja

Mindy Kaling is also busy promoting her short film Anuja, which tells the story of a nine-year-old girl forced to make a difficult decision after being offered a rare opportunity to attend school. The film was recently shortlisted in the best live-action short category.

