The internet is no longer a safe space for kids. An AI-generated Christmas card of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids is now doing the rounds, but luckily people have noticed that it’s not real and have asked for it to be taken down.

The Christmas card went viral because it showed the two kids and became a big deal since the parents don’t show the faces of their kids—Princess Lillibet and Prince Archie.

The Christmas card first went viral after being posted on X last week. It featured the two kids standing, looking pretty with a green background. The card had festive branches surrounding edited versions of Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, standing beside each other. The picture of the two kids was obviously fake since there are no pictures of the two together in public domain.

Fans noticed that something was amiss in the pictures

People were quick to notice that the Christmas card was not real and featured forged pictures of the two royals. Many pointed out that the editing was pretty “sloppy” and said, “Crap photoshop…trouser seam isnt joined together.”

Another wrote, “Completely fake,” with another adding, “Pathetic fakery.”

“Hidden hands and feet very strange Ai can’t do hands and feet properly yet Also b&w filter hides a whole lot of things Like the red hair The eye colour etc,” another pointed.

“That is NOT Archie! That’s AI,” an internet user claimed.

Prince Harry- Meghan Markle shared the actual Christmas card last month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their actual Christmas card that included a rare photo of their kids. As they shared the picture, they wrote, “On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year.”

The card featured six images.