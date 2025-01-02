Meghan Markle kicked off 2025 by making a comeback on Instagram. The Duchess of Sussex had gone off the gram in 2020.



On January 1, she posted a video of herself on the beach using the handle @meghan.Dressed in all white, she wrote 2025 in the sand in the video.

Meghan went off Instagram in 2020



In 2020, both Harry and Meghan stopped using the Sussex Royal account after they quit their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family. They created a new account in 2019, after parting ways with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Kensington Palace household, which manages its social media presence under the name Kensington Royal.



The account was used to announce the birth and name of their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and to promote their work and their association with charities.



Megahn had closed her account ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. The former Suits actress, once popular on Instagram, had hinted at a social media comeback.



In a 2022 interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, she confided, “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back … on Instagram.” Meghan had also cited that online harassment made her sceptical about her return to the platform.



In 2023, the couple urged social media platforms to strengthen content-moderation policies and noted that some apps could damage the mental health of young people.



Harry and Meghan's 2024 Christmas card



Just a few weeks back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had shared a rare picture of their two children as part of a series of images for their official Christmas card.



The family were seen outdoors in the photo with Meghan and Harry reaching to hug Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as they ran towards them. The faces of the children are not visible in the photograph. The couple have rarely exposed their children to the limelight.



Six images featured with the card and were sen to their friends and family via email, with a message that said, “On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful New Year.”