Advertisment
Subscribe
Entertainment

Golden Globes 2025: Worst, okayish and mundane looks!

At this year's Golden Globes red carpet, celebrities strutted down with their best sartorial piece and showcased the best they can offer. While some were impressed, others missed the mark. Here, we have compiled a list of looks that we found were not Golden Globes-worthy - check the looks here.

Pragati Awasthi profile image
by Pragati Awasthi
Updated
News Gallery
1/7

Not Golden Globes-worthy.

Wicked actor Cynthia Erivo may have chosen this outfit thinking she might make a standout appearance on the red carpet. Unfortunately, she didn't. Neither the print nor the design of her dress was Golden Globes-worthy.

News Gallery
2/7

Over dramatic!

Ali Wong showed up wearing a bizarre red dress with fringes and a giant bow. What made her look even more tacky was her black opera gloves.

News Gallery
3/7

Mundane!

Kerry Washington wore a bright pink dress with black globes, a design that I don't know how many celebrities have worn before. It was not a great choice.

News Gallery
4/7

Repetative

Mindy Kaling played safe with her strapless dress for the night. While her look doesn't disappoint, it was a repetitive red carpet look that she much have not chosen.

News Gallery
5/7

Boring!

What made Jeremy Strong say yes to this look? The Succession actor walked the Golden Globes red carpet wearing a sea-green velvet suit with a white turtle-neck shirt. What made his look even more bizarre was a bucket hat and matching glares.

News Gallery
6/7

Golden Globe?

We appreciate Cate Blanchett's decision to re-wore her Cannes dress for the 2025 Golden Globes. But, the design of her Louis Vuitton was quite underwhelming.

News Gallery
7/7

From Dune?

Glenn Close's dress was a major miss! Her all-black look, which felt was inspired by the futurist Dune world, is not something, that one should wear for a ceremony like this.

Golden Globes
Pragati Awasthi profile image
by Pragati Awasthi
Updated
Advertisment
Subscribe