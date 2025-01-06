Golden Globes 2025: Worst, okayish and mundane looks!

Not Golden Globes-worthy.
Wicked actor Cynthia Erivo may have chosen this outfit thinking she might make a standout appearance on the red carpet. Unfortunately, she didn't. Neither the print nor the design of her dress was Golden Globes-worthy.
Over dramatic!
Ali Wong showed up wearing a bizarre red dress with fringes and a giant bow. What made her look even more tacky was her black opera gloves.
Mundane!
Kerry Washington wore a bright pink dress with black globes, a design that I don't know how many celebrities have worn before. It was not a great choice.
Repetative
Mindy Kaling played safe with her strapless dress for the night. While her look doesn't disappoint, it was a repetitive red carpet look that she much have not chosen.
Boring!
What made Jeremy Strong say yes to this look? The Succession actor walked the Golden Globes red carpet wearing a sea-green velvet suit with a white turtle-neck shirt. What made his look even more bizarre was a bucket hat and matching glares.
Golden Globe?
We appreciate Cate Blanchett's decision to re-wore her Cannes dress for the 2025 Golden Globes. But, the design of her Louis Vuitton was quite underwhelming.
From Dune?
Glenn Close's dress was a major miss! Her all-black look, which felt was inspired by the futurist Dune world, is not something, that one should wear for a ceremony like this.