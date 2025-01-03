So this is why Meghan Markle made her grand return on Instagram. Just a day after she returned to the social media platform, the Duchess of Sussex shared the trailer for her upcoming Netflix lifestyle series called With Love, Meghan.

Advertisment

As part of the larger lifestyle brand that Meghan Markle has launched and promises to expand on, she can be seen showcasing her cooking and gardening skills in the trailer for the show. The trailer also features some special guests that Meghan hosts like Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, Alice Waters. We can also spot her husband Prince Harry in the trailer.

What we know about Meghan Markle's lifestyle show

The show’s official plot description reads: “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

Advertisment

While sharing the trailer on Instagram, Meghan wrote, “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun!”

Also read: Fake! AI-created Christmas card of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids goes viral

The Netflix series is directed by Michael Steed. With Love, Meghan consists of eight 33-minute episodes and is produced by Markle and Harry’s Archewell Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Markle and Chanel Pysnik for Archewell, Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman for IPC and showrunner Leah Hariton.

Advertisment

With Love, Meghan will premiere on Netflix on January 15.

Watch the full trailer here:

Also read: Golden Globes 2025 presenters: Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel among others