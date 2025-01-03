Golden Globes 2025 has announced its list of presenters and they include big names like Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michelle Yeoh, and Vin Diesel among others.

With only a few days left for the main awards night, the organisation revealed its list of presenters and believe us if we tell you that the stars will be out for the ceremony. The presenters list includes some comedians and some big names from the Hollywood fraternity.

Here is the full list of presenters for Golden Globes 2025

Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O’Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis and Zoë Kravitz.

When and where to watch Golden Globes 2025

This will be the 82nd Golden Globes awards. The awards will air live on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+. In India, it will stream on Lionsgate Play on January 6.

The night will have comedian Nikki Glaser as its host. The awards will celebrate both film and television. laser is set to make history as the first woman to host the Globes solo.

As for who is in the running for the top awards, Selena Gomez starrer Emilia Pérez leads the films category with 10 nominations. This will be followed by The Brutalist with seven nods. The Bear is the most nominated series this year with five nods, followed by both Shōgun and Only Murders in the Building with four nominations each.

Actress Viola Davis is set to be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ted Danson with the Carol Burnett Award.