Miley Cyrus's elder brother, Trace Cyrus, has shared his concerns about their father, Billy Ray Cyrus's mental health, in an open letter.

Advertisment

Trace Cyrus recently addressed the social media backlash their father, Billy Ray Cyrus, faced following his performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration at Liberty Ball on 20 January. The performance was marred by technical issues, leading to accusations of lip-syncing and questions about the singer's mental state during the event.

Trace Cyrus's heartfelt post

Advertisment

Trace, the eldest sibling of singers Miley and Noah Cyrus and a former backing vocalist and guitarist for the band Metro Station, took to Instagram to express his genuine concerns about his father's recent behaviour.

“Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you.”

Trace also spoke about his father's actions leading up to the now-controversial performance, addressing the strain it has caused within the family. He said, “You may be upset with me for posting this, but I really couldn’t care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years, but you’ve pushed all of us away.”

Advertisment

He went on to share how much the family misses him and the person he used to be.

Donald Trump inauguration: Key events, performers, and security details. All you need to know

Billy Ray's relationship with his family has been strained for years, reaching a breaking point after his divorce last year from Australian singer Firerose.

Trace concluded the post by saying, “You know how to reach me. Till that day comes, I will continue to pray for you.”

Billy Ray defends performance

Despite the backlash, Billy Ray Cyrus defended his performance, stating that, despite the technical difficulties, he carried on. The singer has yet to publicly respond to Trace's statement.

None of the musical equipment worked for Billy Ray Cyrus, so he improvised.



Same things happened to Carrie Underwood.



Somebody’s getting fired. lol pic.twitter.com/8582bgdZBt — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 21, 2025

Ram Gopal Varma sentenced to 3-months jail by Mumbai court