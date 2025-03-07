The US Attorney's Office has added charges of forced labour and assault to the ongoing case against disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is already on trial for racketeering and sex crimes.

Advertisment

Also Read: OTT Releases this Week | What to watch this weekend - Nadaaniyan, Daredevil: Born Again and more!

New allegations and indictment details

Combs, who has been jailed since September 16 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, is facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. Several women and former employees have also come forward with accusations of sexual assault.

Advertisment

According to the updated indictment, Combs and his alleged conspirators "maintained control over certain employees of the Combs Business" and "forced them to work long hours with little sleep, through use of, among other things, physical force, psychological harm, financial harm, and reputational harm, and/or threats of the same."

Also Read: Lanterns star Poorna Jagannathan teases story details from upcoming DCU show

The indictment also includes new claims from a former employee stating:



“He (Combs) used physical force, psychological harm, financial harm, and reputational harm, and/or threats of the same to cause the employee to engage in sex acts with Combs.”

Advertisment

Also Read: New teaser for Alien: Earth pays homage to the 1979 original

Combs' legal response

In response to the updated charges, Combs' lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, issued a statement.

"Mr Combs has said it before and will say it again: he vehemently denies the accusations made by the SDNY. He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will," it said.

Combs has been denied bail multiple times and is scheduled to stand trial for his sex trafficking and racketeering charges on May 5.

Also Read: Amber Rose opens up about ex Kanye West controlling partner's dressing choice: 'He wants other men to....'