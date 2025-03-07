The first teaser for Alien: Earth has just been released, and it captures the eerie atmosphere and visual style of Ridley Scott’s Alien (1979). The upcoming series, created by Noah Hawley (Legion), promises to bring the terror of the Xenomorph to Earth in a chilling new chapter of the franchise.

A familiar setting

The teaser introduces the crew of the USCSS Maginot, giving viewers a look inside their ship, which closely resembles the Nostromo from the original Alien. Adding to the nostalgia, a cat that looks strikingly similar to Ellen Ripley’s feline companion, Jonesy, makes an appearance.

What is Alien: Earth about?

Alien: Earth follows a group of soldiers investigating the crash of the USCSS Maginot, which has brought something terrifying to Earth. As they explore the wreckage, they soon find themselves face-to-face with a deadly Xenomorph.

Speaking to Deadline, Noah Hawley teased what makes this series different:

“There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes. That is truly chilling—to think of it moving here among us. I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it — and you’re going to lock your door that night.”

The cast

The main cast includes Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, and Alex Lawther, with supporting roles played by Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, David Rysdahl, and Babou Ceesay.

Alien: Earth is expected to stream simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu in 2025.

