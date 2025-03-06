A month after Bianca Censori grabbed eyeballs for appearing in a naked dress on the Grammys 2025 red carpet along with her husband Kanye West, model Amber Rose has opened up about Kanye's influence over his parent's fashion choices. Kanye and Amber were in a relationship from 2008 -2010.



In a recent interview, Rose stated that West deliberately dresses his partners in revealing outfits to 'boost his own ego' and make the women more desirable to other men.

Amber Rose on her relationship with Kanye West

In a conversation on Club Shay Shay, the 41-year-old model discussed how Kanye West's hyper-sexualized styling of his girlfriend is more about control than fashion. Before Bianca, Kanye was married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

"Kanye definitely dressed her like that. He did the same thing to me and Kim," Amber explained, referencing Censori's controversial see-through outfits. "He wants other men to desire his woman. He enjoys it when other men are drooling over her," she added.

Bianca Censori's Most Controversial Outfits

Amber also revealed that she was uncomfortable with Kanye West's fashion choices for her during their relationship. She admitted she would sneak into his closet to wear baggy clothes whenever he wasn't around because she "hated dressing provocatively."

She shared a painful memory of a specific outfit Kanye insisted she wear, saying, "I cried. I remember arguing with him and saying, 'I don't f** want to wear this.' But he told me, 'You don't understand, it's fashion, I'm a genius.'"

Bianca's Grammy outfit

At the Grammys 2025, Bianca Censori made headlines for wearing a completely see-through dress paired with heels. She completed the look with an oversized black fur coat, which she discarded for photos. Bianca Censori shared cryptic posts after returning to Instagram, day before Grammys nude dress shocker



After the red carpet, police officers escorted the couple out of the event, according to reports from multiple foreign media outlets. Censori later appeared at an afterparty in a black, see-through bodysuit.

Kanye West married Bianca Censori in December 2022, just one month after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.

Kanye West defends wife Bianca Censori’s nude dress, calls it 'art'