DC fans have been buzzing with excitement since James Gunn unveiled the first look at Lanterns, the live-action series set in the newly formed DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). The show will follow Green Lanterns Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre).

The Green Lantern mythos

In DC Comics, the Green Lanterns serve as members of the Green Lantern Corps, an elite force created by the Guardians of the Universe. Each Lantern wields a power ring that grants them extraordinary abilities, powered by their willpower.

Actress Poorna Jagannathan, who has a major role in the series, recently shared her excitement about joining Lanterns and praised its writing.

"I couldn't have loved the writing for Green Lantern more. Like Deli Boys, the Green Lantern series is extraordinarily well-written, and my character is extraordinarily well-built," she said.

She also hinted at the complexity of the show's characters:

"We have all the characters we know and love... the Lanterns, the Guardians, Sinestro, and that world is still intact. Everyone is presented as heroes and villains at the same time. And that's what makes the writing so complex, layered, and wonderful."

Sinestro and the Guardians

Sinestro, a former Green Lantern who was expelled from the Corps for abusing his power, is set to play a major role in Lanterns. In the comics, Sinestro uses a yellow power ring fueled by fear, forged by the ancient entity known as Parallax. Ulrich Thomsen will portray Sinestro in the series.

Additionally, the Guardians of the Universe, the ancient alien beings who created the power rings, are expected to make an appearance.

Lanterns is set to premiere on Max in early 2026.

