Author and co-creator Rick Riordan has shared exciting news for Percy Jackson and the Olympians fans, confirming that a writers' room has been set up for Season 3. While this does not mean the season has been officially greenlit, it is a promising step forward for the future of the series.

Riordan’s update on season 3

Riordan took to Bluesky to update fans, saying:

"Excited to meet with the 'PJO' writers' room today to discuss potential plans for season three. This does NOT mean the third season is green-lighted yet, but we have been cleared to start a room and begin planning scripts, because assuming the show DOES go forward, we have to start now. Optimistic."

Percy Jackson’s success and season 2 plans

The first season of the Percy Jackson series premiered on Disney+ in 2023 and received widespread acclaim, currently holding an impressive 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The second season, which wrapped filming earlier this year, is expected to stream sometime in 2025. It will adapt The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Riordan’s beloved fantasy series, following Percy and his friends as they embark on a dangerous quest to find the mythical Golden Fleece.

Cast and characters

The series stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. Other cast members include Daniel Diemer, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, and Adam Copeland.

While fans await official confirmation for Season 3, the news of a writers’ room signals that Disney is already considering the next chapter of Percy’s journey.

