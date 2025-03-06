James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie recently had an internal screening for Warner Bros. executives. While details about the film remain scarce, reports indicate that the movie has a noticeably lighter tone compared to Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel.

A fresh start for the DC Universe

This Superman movie will be the first entry in the newly formed DC Universe (DCU), with David Corenswet donning the iconic cape as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Early reactions: Improved VFX and strong performances

According to the Portuguese fan site DC da Depressão, the internal screenings revealed that the film’s visual effects have improved significantly compared to the first trailer. Nicholas Hoult’s performance as Lex Luthor has been highly praised, while Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane has been described as both funny and adorable.

David Corenswet’s portrayal of Superman reportedly drew comparisons to Brandon Routh’s performance in Superman Returns (2006). The overall tone of the film has been likened to James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman (2017), suggesting a mix of heart, humour, and adventure.

James Gunn on the editing process

Gunn recently addressed the internal screenings in a DC slate video, stating:

"We've done real screenings. Definitely learning stuff all the time, definitely editing and making little changes. You know, we might shoot a couple of little, tiny things. All my additional photography is so hard because it's like, I used to be kind of against it. Because, you know, you don’t want to have to shoot again. It’s a pain in the ass."

Superman is set to hit cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025, marking the beginning of a new era for DC films.

