Director James Gunn has shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the Superman set to mark the one-year anniversary of the film’s production starting in Svalbard, Norway. The picture offers a close-up look at the Man of Steel’s feet.

Advertisment

One year ago today. Longyearbyen, Svalbard. Faster than a speeding bullet toward July 11, 2025. #Superman pic.twitter.com/3YaejQCLYw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 28, 2025

Also Read: Scream star Matthew Lillard joins the cast of Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Advertisment

A new era for Superman

The film stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. It will serve as the first entry in the newly-formed DC Cinematic Universe.

Recently, a new cut of the film was screened for Warner Bros. executives, and reactions have been extremely positive. According to insider Jeff Sneider, many praised its lighter tone and humour.

Advertisment

Also Read: James Gunn’s Superman receives positive reactions from Warner Bros. executives

Not an origin story

Unlike previous adaptations, Superman will not be an origin story. Instead, it will focus on Clark Kent’s first year as a superhero in Metropolis. The film will also introduce other DC heroes, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific, laying the groundwork for future DCU projects.

Also Read: X-Men '97: Marvel shares update on season 2 release

A star-studded cast

The ensemble cast includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

Superman is set to hit cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025.

Also Read: Oscars 2025: Everything you need to know about the 97th Academy Awards