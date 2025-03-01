Season 2 of Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again has begun filming in New York City, just days before the premiere of its first season on Disney+. The show is a revival of the fan-favourite and critically acclaimed Netflix series.

Return to Hell’s Kitchen

The series follows Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), the blind vigilante known as Daredevil, as he takes on New York’s crime boss, The Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). It was created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord, with Scardapane serving as showrunner.

Early Reactions

Early reactions to the show have been positive, with many praising Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio’s performances. The show’s intense action sequences have also received high praise.

Familiar faces and new additions

The show brings back several familiar faces, including Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson.

Alongside the returning cast, Daredevil: Born Again will also feature Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, and Jeremy Earl.

Matthew Lillard joins season 2

According to Deadline, actor Matthew Lillard, known for his roles in Five Nights at Freddy’s and Scream, has joined the cast of Season 2 in an undisclosed role. This marks his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut.

Last month, Lillard revealed that he would also be returning to the seventh instalment of the Scream franchise, marking his comeback after nearly thirty years.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on 4 March 2025.

