The tragic death of acting legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa has sent shockwaves across the globe. Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy, were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Feb 27.



As investigation is currently underway in the matter, more and more details are emerging. As per recent updates, Arakawa's body reportedly started decomposing before she was found with her husband and their dog in their home.

The bodies of the celebrity couple were found in circumstances police are calling "suspicious."

As per the details, Hackman's body was found in a mudroom, while his wife Arakawa was found dead in a bathroom, with a space heater nearby. Also, a German Shepherd was found dead in the bathroom, and two other dogs were alive at the house.



As per the search warrant obtained by PEOPLE, Arakawa “showed obvious signs of death, body decomposition, bloating in her face and mummification in both hands and feet.”

However, the other officer told TMZ that the bodies of the couple had been in their home for at least a day before the police were called to the residence in Santa Fe around 1:45 PM on Thursday (Feb 27). At the time the body was found, there was no immediate indication of foul play, but an investigation into the couple's deaths has been launched.



The exact cause of death is yet to be determined. Initial autopsy findings showed "no external trauma to either individual," the sheriff's office said in a written update.



In a statement issued by his daughters and a granddaughter, Hackman's family was "devasted by the loss."



"He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa," said daughters Elizabeth and Leslie



Granddaughter Annie Hackman said. "We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."



Hackman and pianist Betsy Arakawa married in 1991 and were together for 34 years.

(With agency inputs)