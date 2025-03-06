SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated next project with Mahesh Babu is set to begin filming soon in Odisha. Actors Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj were recently spotted together on their way to the set. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be playing the female lead.

Advertisment

Also Read: Two people arrested for stealing Taylor Swift's concert tickets and selling them for $600,000

MaheshBabu - Rajamouli's #SSMB29 Next Schedule begins in Odisha tomorrow 🎬🔥



Prithviraj officially onboard for the film to do Antagonist role 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/0ePGeeYaRz — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) March 5, 2025

Advertisment

MaheshBabu - Rajamouli's #SSMB29 Next Schedule begins in Odisha tomorrow 🎬🔥



Prithviraj officially onboard for the film to do Antagonist role 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/0ePGeeYaRz — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) March 5, 2025

Prithviraj’s role confirmed

Advertisment

Malayalam actor Prithviraj has long been rumoured to have a major role in the project, and his involvement was recently confirmed by his mother, veteran actress Mallika Sukumaran. The film, currently known under the working title SSMB29, is expected to be one of the biggest Indian films in production.

Also Read: Star Wars: Disney releases new footage and BTS video from Andor season 2

A massive budget and two-part release

With a reported budget of ₹1000 crores ($114 million), the movie will be split into two parts, similar to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. The first part is expected to hit cinemas worldwide in 2027, with the sequel following in 2029.

Mahesh Babu’s intense preparation

This marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, and the actor has reportedly undergone an intense six-month training programme to prepare for the role.

Also Read: Emmys 2025: When and where to watch TV Academy's awards this year

Following the success of RRR

Rajamouli’s last film was the blockbuster hit RRR, an epic period action movie set during British colonial rule in India. Starring Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr., RRR became an international sensation, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The film grossed over ₹1300 crores ($140 million) at the global box office, making it the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Also Read: Avengers: Doomsday rumoured plot details leaked