Now that Oscars are over, it’s time to move on to another awards — Emmys 2025.

The Emmys finally have a date as organisers announced that the 77th Primetime ceremony will air on September 14 (September 15 in India) on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+.

The ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and will have a three-hour run time on television. The Television Academy announced that it will air live from the theatre.

This will mark Emmys second time run like normal. The 2023 ceremony was pushed back due to the dual Hollywood strikes by writers and actors. The show had then been postponed until January 2024.

Emmys nominees will be announced on July 15

Running on schedule, the TV Academy will unveil the official list of Emmy nominations on July 15. The Emmys host and producers have yet to be announced.

The Emmys telecast will follow the pre-taped Creative Arts Emmy Awards, with ceremonies produced by the Television Academy on September 6 and 7.

Emmys 2024 – Shogun, Baby Reindeer among big winners

Last year, the 2024 Emmys saw Shogun dominate the best drama categories. The Bear picked four awards. Baby Reindeer nabbed four wins, including best limited or anthology series, while Richard Gadd was named best actor in a limited or anthology series and collected the writing Emmy in the genre.