Would you believe if we told you that Batman actor Robert Pattinson doesn’t enjoy watching horror films? Yes, the actor in an interview with GQ said that he’s become “too sensitive” to horror movies as an adult. The Mickey 17 actor said that there have been times that he’s slept with knives close to him because he heard strange noises and felt someone is breaking in.

He said, “I used to watch a lot of dark stuff when I was younger and think ‘yeah, this is cool’. And now, I’m too sensitive.”

'Can't watch horror movies as an adult'

“It’s strange, you’d think it would go the other way round. As you get older, you become less frightened of these [films]. I can’t watch horror movies anymore, “ he revealed.

As Robert revealed his deepest secrets, Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho speculated that the actor’s new resistance to horror movies might be “because you became a dad.”

Robert Pattinson became a father for the first time in March 2024 when him and partner Suki Waterhouse welcomed their baby together.

Robert however added that it’s not the case because it’s “happened before that though.”

Robert Pattinson to produce a horror film

“I did get very frightened [recently],” Pattinson said. “I had to do a meeting with the director, and he’d done this horror movie, and I watched it, and I kept thinking that someone was breaking into my house. And so I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives waiting for the person to come in. And then I fell asleep with them basically in my neck on the couch. It was probably a squirrel.”

While Robert Pattinson did not reveal the name of the film or the director he was mentioning, but reports suggest that he could be talking about Parker Finn’s Smile. Robert and Parker are now teaming up for a remake of Andrzej Zulawski’s iconic horror movie Possession. Finn is helming the remake and Pattinson is producing it through his Icki Eneo Arlo production banner.

We are not sure if Pattinson will star in the film in addition to backing it.

The Batman 2 delay irks Robert Pattinson

Robert pattinson also recently opened up about The Batman 2 delay. Originally set for release in 2026, The Batman 2 has now been pushed back to October 1, 2027. Speaking to Hero Magazine, Pattinson didn’t hide his frustration, saying, "I f***ing hope so," the actor replied with a laugh. He added, "I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f***ing old Batman by the sequel."