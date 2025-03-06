Disney has just released new footage for the upcoming second season of their Star Wars series Andor. The show serves as a prequel to the 2016 movie Rogue One, in which a group of rebels steal the plans for the Death Star from the Empire.

What is Andor about?

The series follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a thief and con man who reluctantly joins the Rebel Alliance to fight against the tyrannical Galactic Empire. Throughout the first season, Andor slowly begins to believe in the rebel cause after witnessing the Empire’s brutal actions.

The road to rebellion.



Andor Season 2 is streaming April 22 only on @DisneyPlus.

Critical acclaim and audience reception

Andor season 1 holds a 96 per cent critics rating and an 87 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show received widespread praise for its performances, writing, and mature storytelling. Many fans appreciated its focus on character development rather than relying on nostalgia and fan service, a common critique of recent Star Wars projects.

What’s in the new footage?

The newly released footage offers brief glimpses of breathtaking locations, intense action sequences, and behind-the-scenes moments. The video also features interviews with the cast, providing insight into what to expect from the upcoming season.

Cast and crew

Created by Tony Gilroy (The Bourne series), Andor stars Diego Luna alongside Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, and Genevieve O'Reilly.

Season 2 of Andor will consist of 12 episodes. The first three episodes are set to premiere on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.

