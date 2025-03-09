Meghan Markle just teased that her lifestyle show, which is all over the internet these days, has been greenlit for another season. After wowing fans with the first season, which showed her enjoying cooking for her guests, sharing decor tips, giving an inside look into her life in her California home, Meghan is set to bring back the viewers in her home later this year with season 2 of With Love, Meghan.

After a successful premiere of With Love, Meghan, Netflix announced that a second season will release later in the year. The announcement came just three days after the show’s premiere.

The announcement also stated that the next set of episodes has already finished.

What is With Love about?

It is a lifestyle show that features Meghan Markle and a group of her old and new friends who come to visit her in every episode – as she makes them try new food recipes, chats about life post the royal life exit and much more.

Some of the guests we saw in first season were Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer and chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters, among others. The show also highlights Meghan’s “personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected,” as the logline puts it.

The series had initially been set for a January debut but was pushed back because of the wildfires in Los Angeles.

During one of the episodes, Meghan Markle also mentioned her lifestyle brand called As Ever. The brand was developed in partnership with Netflix.

Archewell Productions, the company headed by the Duchess and Prince Harry, produces the series with Sony Pictures Television’s Intellectual Property Corporation. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex executive produces with Archewell’s Chanel Pysnik, IPC’s Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and Michael Steed, and showrunner Leah Hariton.