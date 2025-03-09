Amanda Seyfried will never forget the Crtics Choice Awards 2023 when she had the most “embarrassing” episode of wardrobe malfunction and that too in front of Glen Powell.

Advertisment

In a recent interview with People, the actress recalled when her “b***s fell out of my dress at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.”

Embarassing wardrobe malfunction for Amanda

She remembered, “I was wearing this amazing vintage dress. I made my stylist dress up in it before I went just for fun. It was kind of sewn together and it started truly falling apart, literally falling off of me on the red carpet, and I think there were even interviews where I’m saying it’s breaking off.”

Advertisment

Amanda was wearing a vintage Dior dress. It was the year she was nominated for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television for her role in The Dropout. Amanda won in the category.

Also read: 'No, it’s no Bobby. It’s...': Millie Bobby Brown shocks fans with her REAL name

At the awards ceremony, as Amanda got talking to Glenn, her dress finally came apart. Recalling what it was like, she said, “I was talking to Glen Powell in the corner near my table, and we were joking around about something and I lifted my arms up, and my boobs were just out. My dress fell apart.”

Advertisment

“We both screamed and like the gentleman he is, he covered me. He didn’t look… I think. None of us were expecting that, but that dress had truly just given up,” she added.

As the night progressed, Amanda was completely shaken by the episode. When her name was announced as the winner, Amanda went to collect the award wearing a jacket. I “ended up wearing someone else’s jacket on stage because, well, it would’ve just been my b**bs.”

Also read: Janet McTeer may join Harry Potter series as Professor McGonagall

Amanda's next film

Amanda will next be seen in The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig. She will star alongside Brandon Sklenar and Sydney Sweeney.