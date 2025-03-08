Actress Janet McTeer, known for her roles in The Menu, Kaos, and Ozark, has reportedly been approached by Warner Bros. for the role of Professor McGonagall in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot series on Max.

Advertisment

Also Read: Marvel eyeing Killers of the Flower Moon actor Jessie Plemons to play Beast in X-Men

A faithful adaptation of the books

The Harry Potter series was first announced in 2023 and promises to be a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s seven-book saga. The first season, expected to debut in 2026, will cover Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, introducing audiences to an 11-year-old Harry as he discovers his magical heritage and enrols at Hogwarts. Francesca Gardiner, known for her work on The Man in the High Castle, His Dark Materials, and Succession, will serve as showrunner.

Advertisment

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — Max (@StreamOnMax) April 12, 2023

Also Read: Marvel's drops new Thunderbolts teaser featuring Black Widow and The Void

Advertisment

McTeer as McGonagall?

According to the reliable insider source @MyTimeToShineH, “Janet McTeer has been offered the role of Professor McGonagall in the upcoming Harry Potter series.” McGonagall, the stern yet fair head of Gryffindor House and Transfiguration professor at Hogwarts, was originally portrayed by the late Maggie Smith. Previously, actress Rachel Weisz was linked to the role.

Also Read: Hackman died of natural causes, a week after his wife: Medical examiner

Other rumoured castings

In addition to McTeer, Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein is rumoured to be the frontrunner for the role of Hagrid, the warm-hearted half-giant who serves as Hogwarts’ gamekeeper and one of Harry’s closest friends. Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also reportedly in talks to play Petunia Dursley, Harry’s cold and cruel aunt.

So far, the only officially confirmed casting is that of veteran actor John Lithgow, who will portray Albus Dumbledore, the wise and powerful headmaster of Hogwarts.

With casting rumours heating up, anticipation continues to build for this highly ambitious reboot, which aims to introduce a new generation to the wizarding world.

Also Read: James Cameron confirms Avatar: Fire and Ash will be longest film in the franchise