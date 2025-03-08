Marvel has teamed up with Letterboxd to release a new teaser for Thunderbolts, offering a brief but exciting glimpse into the upcoming film. The short clip shows Yelena Belova, the new Black Widow, coming face to face with The Void, while The Winter Soldier lands a punch on someone dressed in a chicken costume.

Exclusive new look at @MarvelStudios' THUNDERBOLTS* starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus 👀



The film will be released in theaters on May 2. pic.twitter.com/CQEL2zqlIU — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) March 7, 2025

A team of antiheroes assembled

The film follows a group of antiheroes brought together by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine for a high-stakes mission. The team includes Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, and Ghost, all of whom have previously appeared in the MCU as either villains or antiheroes.

Who is The Void?

The Void is the dark and immensely powerful alternate personality of The Sentry, a superhero making his live-action debut in the MCU. Actor Lewis Pullman will be portraying the character, and his inclusion in the film has sparked speculation about how the Thunderbolts will handle such a formidable threat.

Exploring dark themes

In a recent interview, director Jake Schreier discussed the film’s deeper themes, stating, “You’re talking about a group of characters that have done a lot of bad things, and maybe are struggling with feeling good about themselves. There’s an element that does speak to mental health and loneliness, and how some of the darkness that we experience in our lives can’t necessarily be fixed, but can only really be made lighter through connection and finding others.”

Not super. Not heroes. Not giving up.



Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* only in theaters May 2.pic.twitter.com/SpiPaumF7G — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 10, 2025

The film stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Thunderbolts is set for a worldwide release on May 2, 2025.

