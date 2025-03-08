Amazon Studios' ambitious plan for a female James Bond and several other 007 spinoffs were shut down before finalising a deal with producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who retain creative control over the franchise.

Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition and spinoff rejections

Amazon acquired the James Bond franchise as part of its $8.5 billion purchase of MGM. Before the deal was finalised, Amazon reportedly pitched multiple spinoff projects, including a TV series centred on Moneypenny, another focused on Bond’s CIA ally Felix Leiter, and a female-led James Bond project.

However, Wilson and Broccoli firmly rejected these proposals, maintaining their long-standing approach of keeping Bond a theatrical franchise rather than expanding into spin-offs or streaming projects.

The future of James Bond remains uncertain

Since the release of No Time to Die in 2021, which marked Daniel Craig’s final appearance as 007, the franchise has remained in limbo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Zero progress had been made in getting 007 back onscreen. There’s no script for the next movie, no director and – most critically – no Bond.” Sources suggest that Amazon proposed several actors for the role, but none met Broccoli and Wilson’s approval.

Who will be the next Bond?

Speculation continues over who will take on the mantle of James Bond. Names like Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have been frequently mentioned. However, insiders suggest that producers might opt for a lesser-known actor to align with past casting traditions, previous Bonds, including Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig, only became global stars after securing the role.

While Amazon’s hopes for Bond-related spin-offs have been dashed, the search for a new James Bond director continues, leaving fans eager for any updates on the franchise’s future.

