Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts is set to close out Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it hits cinemas on 2 May 2025. The film brings together a group of antiheroes, assembled by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, to take on a high-stakes mission.

Advertisment

Experience Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* only in theaters May 2025. pic.twitter.com/kLJ3Ttb9Z3 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 23, 2024

Also Read: Former Baywatch star Pamela Bach's death ruled as suicide

Advertisment

A team of antiheroes

The team includes Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, and Ghost. Each of these characters has previously been portrayed as either a villain or an antihero, making Thunderbolts a unique team-up film in the MCU.

Also Read: Netflix gives Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 an official release date

Advertisment

Toy Story 3’s surprising influence

In a recent interview with Empire, director Jake Schreier revealed that Toy Story 3 served as an unexpected inspiration for a pivotal scene in the movie. He explained, "I had Toy Story 3 in there; it wasn’t as focused on a genre as much as dynamics amongst characters. They all have that dynamic of a team that is thrown together".

Also Read: Warner Bros. seek dismissal of Superman copyright lawsuit

"That [furnace] sequence works so well because you’ve come to care about these characters so much—can they get out of the trash can together?" Schreier further elaborated that much like in Toy Story 3, the Thunderbolts characters must confront their past trauma and learn to trust one another.

A powerful New villain

From the trailers, it appears that the major threat the team’s will be facing is The Void, the dark and immensely powerful alternate personality of The Sentry. This marks the character’s live-action debut in the MCU.

Not super. Not heroes. Not giving up.



Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* only in theaters May 2.pic.twitter.com/SpiPaumF7G — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 10, 2025

Thunderbolts will be released worldwide on 2 May 2025.

Also Read: New charges of forced labour and assault filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs