Former Baywatch star and actress Pamela Bach has been confirmed to have died by suicide at the age of 62. Her body was found at her Hollywood Hills home on 5 March, with the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office now ruling the cause of death as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

No suicide note was found at the scene, according to TMZ.

A career in film and television

Born in Oklahoma on 16 October 1963, Bach began her career as a model before making her acting debut in the 1983 film Rumble Fish. She went on to appear in popular TV shows such as Baywatch, The Young and the Restless, Cheers, Baywatch Nights, The Fall Guy, and T. J. Hooker.

Marriage to David Hasselhoff

Bach met her former husband, David Hasselhoff, on the sets of Knight Rider, and the couple married in 1989. They had two daughters, Taylor Ann Hasselhoff and actress Hayley Hasselhoff, before divorcing in 2006.

Tributes from Family and friends

David Hasselhoff released a statement expressing his grief, saying, "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Bach’s representative, Sharon Kelly, also shared her shock over the actress’s passing, telling TMZ, "My heart goes out to her family, her beautiful daughters, and granddaughter, whom Pamela constantly gushed about and loved so dearly."

