Netflix has officially announced the release date for Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel to the beloved 1996 sports comedy. Directed by Kyle Newacheck (Murder Mystery, What We Do in the Shadows), the sequel will premiere on 25 July 2025.

A return to the golf course

The original Happy Gilmore, directed by Dennis Dugan, followed Adam Sandler’s Happy, a failed ice hockey player who discovers a hidden talent for golf. Determined to save his grandmother’s home from foreclosure, he enters the Waterbury Open, where his unconventional style clashes with the sport’s traditional norms.

Reuniting the original cast

Adam Sandler reprises his role as Happy Gilmore, and several familiar faces are returning, including Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, Allen Covert as Otto, Dennis Dugan as Doug Thompson, Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, and Ben Stiller as Hal L.

In the sequel, Happy and his old rival Shooter McGavin reignite their competitive feud as they both train new protégés for an elite golf tournament.

Sorry I wasn’t around much for you dorks. I was kinda busy. #ThankMeLater #happygilmore2 pic.twitter.com/r4kt2QUsa0 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 25, 2024

Star-studded cameos and new faces

The film will also feature appearances from professional golfers Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa.

Additionally, the cast includes newcomers Bad Bunny, Kym Whitley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Scott Mescudi, Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, and Nick Swardson.

Sandler reunites with Tim Herlihy, who co-wrote the original film, to pen the sequel’s script. Given their past collaborations, fans can expect some nostalgic callbacks.

Happy Gilmore 2 will be streaming on Netflix on July 25, 2025.

