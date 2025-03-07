Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has shared his excitement about joining the third season of Invincible, the hit animated superhero series. The new season has received glowing reviews, currently holding an impressive 100 per cent critic score and a 92 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A fan-favourite series

Invincible debuted in 2021 and quickly became a fan favourite due to its strong writing and intense, no-holds-barred violence. The series is based on the comics by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley and follows teenager Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the son of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the world’s greatest hero. Mark’s world is turned upside down when he learns that his father is actually an alien conqueror from the planet Viltrum.

This episode is one of those that sticks with you. Admincible may have cried when first watching it. I may never recover? pic.twitter.com/Y2mo47rAnK — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 6, 2025

Morgan’s role as Conquest

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, best known for his role as Negan in The Walking Dead, will voice Conquest, a ruthless member of the Viltrum Empire sent to Earth to pacify Mark. Conquest is one of the most powerful and brutal characters in the series, and his arrival sets the stage for an intense showdown.

Morgan, who previously worked with Yeun in The Walking Dead, expressed his excitement about the role. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said, "I was just thrilled to get to be a part of it and give Steven his chance at redemption."

He also acknowledged the challenge of differentiating his performance from Negan, "I was trying to be aware of just voice inflexion. It's so easy for me to get into Negan mode after this many years."

An epic finale awaits

Conquest and Mark will clash in the highly anticipated finale of Invincible Season 3, promising one of the most brutal battles in the series.

They are like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Destined to do this forever. @InvincibleHQ pic.twitter.com/FUXIX0GPKO — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 6, 2025

The series boasts an impressive voice cast, including Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, and Seth Rogen.

All three seasons of Invincible are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

