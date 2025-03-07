Ben Affleck has been spending time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and this has reportedly irked Jennifer Lopez. A report on Page Six suggests that the singer is “not happy with constantly seeing photos" of Affleck and Garner. Lopez and Affleck separated last year after being married for two years. Their divorce was finalised in February.

Advertisment

The report states that the pictures of Garner and Affleck are like "salt in the wound" for Lopez. The former couple got married in 2005 and separated in 2018. They share three kids - Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been seen together on quite a few occasions lately. They took their family out for a game of paintball in Los Angeles recently where the two seemed quite close and even shared a hug.

This has been generating buzz that they might get together again and give their relationship another shot. However, this hasn't turned out well for Lopez who is reportedly "furious".

Advertisment

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially divorced and single

The entire thing is "completely messing with her head", a source told Page Six.

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner getting back together?

Advertisment

Garner and Affleck have gotten together in the past as well for their children. However, a report by People hints that things are different this time around. A source told the publication that the Batman star seems "extra giddy lately, though, and much more affectionate."

"[Garner] doesn’t seem to mind. She seems to enjoy spending time with Ben," the source added.

The source further added that while the two have always been amicable for their children, recent events have brought them closer. They said, "Particularly since Ben’s divorce from Jennifer [Lopez] and with the LA fires and everything going on," the two have "found themselves leaning on each other more than ever".

They celebrated Thanksgiving as a family and Affleck also reached Garner's home for Christmas later.

Meanwhile, Lopez is gearing up for her upcoming Netflix movie, "Office Romance", and according to another source, she has likely not even seen their photos.