Things are officially over between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as a judge from a Superior Court in Los Angeles ruled that their marriage stands dissolved and that the divorce settlement would take into effect on February 21. Their divorce settlement was approved on January 6.

It was on February 21 when the divorce settlement met the requirement of California’s rule of marriage annulment – a total of six months to fully dissolve the marriage. Jennifer Lopez had filed for divorce in August 2024 after being married for two years with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez to drop Affleck from name

After the officialisation of their divorce, Jennifer Lopez has now dropped the surname Affleck from her legal name. Most of the financial details were kept private, but neither star will pay the other spousal support, and they have no children together so custody is not an issue.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in July 2022. She filed for divorce in August 2024. The filing said they had separated more than a year earlier.

This was their second attempt at being together as a couple. In the early 200s, the couple met and fell in love. They even got engaged but soon broke off the engagement and went their separate ways. They blamed the pressure of being in the public eye for this split. Cut to now, the same reason is being cited for their split even now.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been married before to other people

Ben Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner and has three children with her. They divorced in 2018. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has been married for four times and has twins with singer Marc Anthony.