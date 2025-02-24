The last time that Andrew Scott was at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, he didn’t exactly have a pleasurable time. The Ripley actor had a tough time at the SAG Awards 2020 as he was writhing in pain because of kidney stone and had to be rushed to a hospital for an emergency surgery.

Attending this year’s awards ceremony, Andrew Scott revealed he was nominated for his role in Fleabag at the time and was having a great time when all of a sudden he could feel pain rising in his abdomen.

Andrew Scott was in a bad shape at SAG Awards 2020

Andrew told Variety at the SAG Awards red carpet in Los Angeles, “I was beside Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] and Laura Dern had just won best supporting actress and we were standing up. I don’t know if anyone has ever experienced having a kidney stone before, but it sends you, the pain is so immediate.”

He recalled how by the time Laura Dern finished accepting her award for Marriage Story, he was already in a lot of pain and taking off his tux backstage. He added, “I was in the back [of the room]…writhing around in agony.” Before he knew it, he had to be rushed to pass a kidney stone. He was taken away by an ambulance. His condition was unknown to other attendees.

This year, Andrew Scott was nominated for Ripley. He was nominated in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for Ripley. Scott was nominated alongside Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer) and Kevin Kline (Disclaimer). In the category, Colin Farrell picked up the award for best male actor.

Andrew Scott in Ripley

Andrew Scott plays Tim Ripley in the show, a manipulative character created by Patricia Highsmith in her 1955 novel. Her book was previously adapted into Purple Noon in 1960 with Alain Delon and The Talented Mr. Ripley in 1999 with Matt Damon in the lead role.