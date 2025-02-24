The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and its head, Kevin Feige, are widely credited with turning superhero movies into global cinematic events. Since its inception, the franchise was built around introducing audiences to its superheroes and culminating in an epic showdown between heroes and villains.

This vision was realised in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame, the climactic film of Phase 3, which grossed over $2.7 billion worldwide and became a beloved fan favourite. However, since the beginning of Phase 4, Marvel Studios has struggled to maintain that momentum.

The challenges of Phases 4 and 5

Phase 4 felt rushed and inconsistent in tone. While some projects, like Shang-Chi and Loki, stood out, many others were either disappointing or failed to capture audience interest. Critics and fans alike noted an oversaturation of content, with too many movies and shows to keep up with.

After the first entry in Phase 5, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, flopped both critically and commercially, Marvel attempted to course-correct. However, the studio’s movies have continued to deliver mixed results.

Captain America: Brave New World struggles at the box office

The latest MCU release, Captain America: Brave New World, started strong at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. However, the film quickly lost momentum, experiencing a sharp decline in ticket sales during its second week.

So far, the movie has earned just over $280 million worldwide. With a reported budget of $300 million (including marketing costs), it needs to surpass $400 million to turn a profit. However, that seems unlikely as it now faces competition from Disney’s Snow White.

Deadpool creator calls for Kevin Feige to resign

Amid Captain America 4’s struggles, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld has publicly criticised Marvel Studios. Liefeld, who recently cut ties with Marvel after accusing the studio of snubbing him following Deadpool & Wolverine, escalated his feud by taking to X (formerly Twitter) and calling for Kevin Feige’s resignation over the film’s poor performance.

Get Feige off the mound. He’s spent. https://t.co/5EimiviiBt — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 22, 2025

While Feige is unlikely to respond, Marvel hopes to win back audiences with the launch of Phase 6, starting with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will be released on July 25, 2025.

