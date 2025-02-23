When James Gunn first announced Superman, he emphasized that the film would embody hope and feature his signature humour, setting it apart from the darker, grittier tone of the previous DCEU.

DCU's Superman will embrace comedy

The inclusion of Superman’s dog, Krypto, was an early sign of this lighter approach, but according to new reports, that was just the beginning. Superman, set to hit theatres worldwide in July 2025, has already been screened for Warner Bros. executives, and early reactions suggest the film leans heavily into humour.

Industry insider Matthew Belloni, speaking on The Town podcast, revealed:

"I have been told by people at Warners that there’s a lot of humour in [Superman]."

This suggests that Gunn’s Superman may have a tone similar to his Guardians of the Galaxy films, blending action, heart, and humour.

Not an origin story

Unlike previous adaptations, this Superman film will not be an origin story. Instead, it will focus on Clark Kent’s first year as a superhero in Metropolis.

The cast features David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film will also introduce other DC heroes, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific, setting the stage for future DCU projects.

The ensemble cast includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Superman is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 11, 2025.

