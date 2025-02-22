The X-Men movie is one of the most highly anticipated projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With constant casting rumours, speculation is growing about which actors will take on the roles of the beloved mutants.

Recent reports suggest that Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink is being considered for Jean Grey, while both DeWanda Wise and Ayo Edebiri are in the running for Storm. Additionally, Harris Dickinson is rumoured to be a contender for Cyclops.

Now, according to insider Jeff Sneider, Marvel is considering The Substance actress Margaret Qualley for the role of Rogue. The character was previously portrayed by Anna Paquin in Bryan Singer’s X-Men films.

Who Is Rogue?

In the comics, Rogue is one of the most well-known members of the X-Men. She possesses superstrength, flight, and the ability to absorb the life force and powers of others through touch.

What we know about the X-Men movie so far

While these casting rumours remain unconfirmed, Marvel is reportedly planning to introduce various X-Men characters through cameo appearances in upcoming projects. This gradual buildup will lead to Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to set the stage for the X-Men movie.

Marvel appears to be taking a careful approach in integrating the mutants into Phase 6, an understandable move given the mixed reception of Phase 5, which many fans criticized as rushed and unfocused.

For now, X-Men fans will likely have to wait until Phase 6 officially begins with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, set for release on July 25, 2025.

